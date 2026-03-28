S4 E18. Endless War. Kharg Island. Hormuz. Hezbollah.

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I caught up with Ya’akov Katz on Thursday afternoon, and we got into some very sticky issues that are being talked about in Israel. We are one month into this war with Iran and it is not exactly going as we’d thought it might. Then again, political leadership has been anything but clear in communicating with the Israeli people about war goals, how things are going and where they are going. There’s a lot of talk about numbers. Numbers of missile launchers hit, missiles intercepted, targets hit. But the weird part is - the numbers don’t add up. And we had a very similar experience with the war on Hamas. Israelis are famously resilient, yes, but they are also worn out after almost three years of constant war. And there is no letup in sight. The population overwhelmingly supports war with Iran if it will degrade the country militarily and, ideally, lead to regime change. But people are beginning to wonder if we will be “back at it” in another six months or a year. Following the June attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, we were led to believe that we had diminished the nuclear and general military threat substantially. Now? There are many questions.

This past week there has been a lot of buzz about the U.S. negotiating with Iran…..President Trump says the talks are going very well. Iran denies that there are any talks. The missiles keep coming at us from Iran. The sirens keep wailing. The intercept rate is high but there are always cluster bombs that break up and score direct hits. And we have a terrible shortage of troops in the IDF - but we don’t get into that today. I do write about it in the Weekend Wrap - which we drop tomorrow.

In this podcast, we just try to sort out what’s real and what’s, well, not.

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Yaakov Katz

Yaakov Katz is an Israeli-American author and journalist. Between 2016 and 2023, Yaakov was editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post where he continues to write a popular weekly column.

He is the author of three books: “Shadow Strike – Inside Israel’s Secret Mission to Eliminate Syrian Nuclear Power”, “Weapon Wizards—How Israel Became a High-Tech Military Superpower” and “Israel vs. Iran: The Shadow War.”

Prior to taking up the role of editor-in-chief, Yaakov served for two years as a senior policy adviser to Naftali Bennett during his tenure as Israel’s Minister of Economy and Minister of Diaspora Affairs.

In 2013, Yaakov was one of 12 international fellows to spend a year at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University.

Originally from Chicago, Yaakov has a law degree from Bar Ilan University. He lives in Jerusalem with his wife Chaya and their four children.

Find Yaakov Katz on X.