S4 E20. Ceasefire? Israel’s Budget. Jewish Terrorism.

Early on Wednesday morning, as a ceasefire was announced between America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Israelis were stuck in their safe rooms and bomb shelters for hours. Iran teed up missiles to target Israel through the night on a staggered schedule, to make a point, I guess. What that meant in reality is that no one in Israel slept and the government instructed that beginning on Thursday, today, life would go back to “normal.” Schools, universities and workplaces would be open. Meanwhile, Hezbollah continues to hammer northern Israel with rockets, while most Israelis are somewhat shell-shocked. What, exactly, just happened? What gains did America make? Israel? Based on our experience since October 7, and the constant claims of victory, people here are confused. Exhausted. And certainly not clicking their heels.

On top of the constant war and dubious outcomes, on the eve of the recent Passover holiday, the Netanyahu government slipped an enormous sum of money to the ultra-orthodox for religious education - in addition to what they have already been allocated. Soldiers? Struggling families? Wounded IDF veterans? Zero for them.

And the extreme violence that has continued, unabated, in the West Bank for years now? This government does not seem to be terribly concerned with what can only be described as Jewish terrorism. During the last week, the patience of Israelis was sorely tested. Our regular guest, Ya’akov Katz, is angry, and he does not mince words or thoughts. There is a palpable urgency in Israel to wake up and deal with reality, while it is still possible.

Podcast Notes:

Op-Ed by Ya’akov Katz, published in The Jerusalem Post, April 3, 2026.

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Yaakov Katz

Yaakov Katz is an Israeli-American author and journalist. Between 2016 and 2023, Yaakov was editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post where he continues to write a popular weekly column.

He is the author of three books: “Shadow Strike – Inside Israel’s Secret Mission to Eliminate Syrian Nuclear Power”, “Weapon Wizards—How Israel Became a High-Tech Military Superpower” and “Israel vs. Iran: The Shadow War.”

Prior to taking up the role of editor-in-chief, Yaakov served for two years as a senior policy adviser to Naftali Bennett during his tenure as Israel’s Minister of Economy and Minister of Diaspora Affairs.

In 2013, Yaakov was one of 12 international fellows to spend a year at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University.

Originally from Chicago, Yaakov has a law degree from Bar Ilan University. He lives in Jerusalem with his wife Chaya and their four children.

Find Yaakov Katz on X.