S4 E19. IDF Medical Miracle on the Battlefield

On January 4, 2024, a horrific accident befell an IDF unit inside the Gaza Strip. The IDF elite search and rescue unit - 669 - was on the scene almost immediately. Dr. Tuvia Book was among the personnel on the ground and describes the impossible task they faced - to triage and treat dying and severely wounded men as quickly as possible. On the battlefield, lives are saved and lost within seconds. Among the gravely injured soldiers was a man with no identity, about 27 years of age. His dog tag had been blown off. His pulse was very weak. But this extraordinary unit of physicians, medics and other highly-trained medical professionals, equipped with super-sophisticated medical technology, set to work. The following day they learned that the young, nameless man was 37-year-old Israeli actor and rock star - Idan Amedi. He is among the main characters in the international TV hit “Fauda” and is also a super-accomplished singer/performer/songwriter. Most importantly, Idan Amedi is a husband and father of young children.

Everything about this story is mind-blowing. That it happened. How it happened. And the beyond happy ending. Dr. Tuvia Book also wrote a book about this crazy turn of events. He spoke with State of Tel Aviv and Beyond recently about this experience and we thought it was time for an uplifting podcast. This episode contains some incredible video footage - of Amedi and Tuvia meeting last summer at a Jerusalem concert…….as well as live footage of unit 669 at work in the Gaza Strip. Extraordinary.

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Podcast Notes

Dr. Tuvia Book

Tuvia Book has a doctorate in education and is the author and illustrator of the internationally acclaimed Israel education curriculum; “For the Sake of Zion; A Curriculum of Israel Studies,” “Jewish Journeys, The First Temple Period, 1000 -586 BCE,” and, “Jewish Journeys, The Second Temple Period to the Bar Kokhba Revolt, 536 BCE-136 CE,” all published by Koren. Most recently, his memoir detailing his first-hand experiences in Gaza, “Heroes of PALMAR: How one IDF unit in Gaza Revolutionised Combat Medicine,” Was published by Gefen.

Dr. Book was born in London and raised in both the UK and South Africa. After making Aliya at the age of 17 he volunteered for the IDF, where he served in an elite combat unit. Upon his discharge he completed his undergraduate degree in Jewish history and literature, as well as a certification in graphic design. He then served as the Information Officer and deputy head of security at the Israeli Consulate of Philadelphia, while earning a graduate degree in Jewish Studies.

Upon his return to Israel, Dr. Book graduated from a course of study with the Israeli Ministry of Tourism and is a licensed tour guide. Tuvia has been working in the field of Jewish education, both formal and informal, for many years. He has guided and taught Jewish students and educators from around the English-speaking world for some of Israel’s premier educational institutions and programs. Tuvia has lectured throughout North America, Australia, Europe, and South Africa. In addition, his artwork has been commissioned on every continent (except Antarctica).

Tuvia served as a Shaliach (emissary) for the Jewish Agency for Israel as the Director of Israel and Zionist Education at the Board of Jewish Education of Greater New York (Jewish Education Project). He was a lecturer/educational guide at the Alexander Muss Institute for Israel Education (AMIIE) in Israel. Tuvia has lectured at both Bar Ilan University and Hebrew University. He is a Teaching Fellow at the Tikvah Fund. He is a research associate at the Hudson Institute.

In addition, Dr Book has served in reserves (Milluim) in the IDF as a combat medic in the current “Swords of Iron” war since October 2023 in a medical combat search and rescue unit (Palmar) and is the recipient of a prestigious IDF battalion award for his outstanding contribution to the unit. He has been featured on “Call me Back” and Times of Israel’s “What Matters Now” and many other prestigious podcasts.