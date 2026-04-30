S4 E23. Violent Attacks on Jews: How Did We Get Here?

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One day ago, at approximately 11:30, two Jewish men were stabbed by a stranger on a street in a Jewish neighborhood in London. Had private community guards not been on the scene then the outcome would certainly have been much worse. It took police four minutes to arrive on the scene. And when they did one of them realized that he had forgotten his taser gun in the car. UK police officers are not armed.

Seriously.

Just hours before dropping this podcast, the UK Daily Telegraph published an exclusive story that the suspect, Essa Suleiman, is a 45-year-old Somali immigrant to the UK with previous convictions for violent crime, including the stabbing of at least one police officer and his canine partner. Mr. Suleiman served prison time and was referred in 2020 to a government run “counter-extremism” prevention program but as the Telegraph reports, “his case was closed later that year.” Exactly what that means is unclear. What is clear is that Mr. Suleiman was known to law enforcement and they clearly had formed a view that he may be a political or other extremist. He is believed to be associated with a terror organization supported by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

London. Melbourne. Sydney. Toronto. Manchester. Montreal. Something is very wrong in the United Kingdom and its former colonies. Very wrong. In today’s podcast we have a detailed discussion with Mark Sandler, a criminal lawyer based in Toronto who has acted as counsel in countless cases as well as more than 20 public inquiries. The depth and breadth of his experience is seriously impressive. These days, Sandler acts as chair of the Alliance of Canadians Combatting Antisemitism, a group of more than 70 organizations that have come together to voice their profound concern with the state of civil society in the country. Sandler seems to be everywhere - especially since October 7. He is a force of nature.

I learned so much from speaking with Sandler and he confirmed many of my deepest concerns regarding the reasons that Jew hatred is so prevalent in Canada. It didn’t just “happen.” It’s a direct result of weak leadership, at best. At worst, it is due to institutional antisemitism. In another episode some time I hope to sink my teeth into why these issues seem to be manifesting in such an extreme way in the UK, Canada, and Australia.

Update: As we finalize this podcast news came in that the UK just raised the threat level to severe, one notch below critical - the highest. Government is saying that it is related in part to the Golders Green attack. But there is more in the mix.

In the podcast notes I have included links to previous State of Tel Aviv and Beyond podcasts and episodes that are directly relevant and may be of interest to you.

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Mark Sandler, LL.B., LL.D. (honoris causa)

Mark Sandler, LL.B., LL.D. (honoris causa), ALCCA’s Chair, is widely recognized as one of Canada’s leading criminal lawyers and pro bono advocates. He has been involved in combatting antisemitism for over 40 years. He has lectured extensively on legal remedies to combat hate and has promoted respectful Muslim-Jewish, Sikh-Jewish and Black-Jewish dialogues. He has appeared before Parliamentary committees and in the Supreme Court of Canada on multiple occasions on issues relating to antisemitism and hate activities. He is a former member of the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal, a three-time elected Bencher of the Law Society of Ontario, and recipient of the criminal profession’s highest honor, the G. Arthur Martin Medal, for his contributions to the administration of criminal justice.

Podcast Notes:

Home page for Alliance of Canadians Combatting Antisemitism

This site is a trove of superb material documenting the ongoing efforts of this coalition to combat antisemitism in Canada: alcca.ca