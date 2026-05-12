S4 E26. America and Iran: War? Peace? Undecided?

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Jonathan Conricus has returned from a short North American speaking tour and joined me on Sunday evening to take a close look at where things stand with America and Iran. It is challenging to keep up and even more difficult to decode the often-conflicting messages issued by the main protagonists: the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran. We get into the possible responses that may come from the parties and the implications for the region and the world. Who is running Iran these days and making decisions? Unclear but we have a pretty good idea. Will Iran act on its threats to impose taxes on all maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz? How about their latest initiative - to tax all data passing through internet cables that are laid at the bottom of the Persian Gulf? Or - maybe they will sever the cables and disrupt global commerce? So many possibilities and we get into them all.

Why is Iran attacking the UAE so consistently and hard? And why is the UAE not responding? Oh - and we also spend a bit of time marveling at the tendency of western media to accept the “spin” coming out of Iran, pretty. much unquestioningly.

This pod was recorded on Sunday night, but it is current as of 10 am EST on Tuesday. At the end of the episode I include a short clip of Conricus speaking on Monday to media. He addresses America’s rejection of the Iranian response to the most recent U.S. proposal to…..formalize the ceasefire? End the war? This became public after we recorded on Sunday night.

It never stops……

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Jonathan Conricus is a senior fellow with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington D.C.-based think tank. He served in the IDF for 24 years, four of them as spokesman during the intense 11 days of the Guardian of the Walls Operation between Israel and Hamas. Now a reserve officer with the rank of Lt. Col., he is a sought-after speaker internationally and is frequently seen on major television news shows. Jonathan was born in Jerusalem to a Swedish father and an Israeli mother and spent his formative years in Sweden.