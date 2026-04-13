S4 E21. America vs. Iran in the Strait of Hormuz

By midafternoon on Sunday in Israel we were hit with whiplash, again. Every day seems to bring a dramatic new scenario. Just a few days earlier a ceasefire went into effect between the United States and Iran, with hopes pinned on direct talks between the parties, hosted by the President of Pakistan in Islamabad. The opening negotiating session was a marathon 21 hours and ended with no agreement. United States Vice President J.D. Vance pinned responsibility for the failed initiative on Iran, which was intransigent on two key issues: abandoning its ambition to develop nuclear weapons; and their coyness about de-mining the Strait of Hormuz so that the flow of oil and gas to global markets could resume. In response, President Trump unleashed a torrent of social media messages, reinforced with a long phone-in appearance on Fox News explaining the U.S. position and response. “We’re blockading the Strait of Hormuz,” the President said, and then some.

I was fortunate to catch up with State of Tel Aviv and Beyond regular guest, Lt. Col. (Res.) Jonathan Conricus, former IDF spokesperson and senior fellow at FDD, to discuss these developments on Sunday night, Israel time. As you will hear, Conricus believes that the Iranian regime has egregiously miscalculated the resolve of President Trump to end their unilateral bullying and control of the vital shipping route. Iranian leadership has become too accustomed to western governments that are inclined to appease and pander rather than stick to principle. Conricus likens Iran’s conduct to an organized crime syndicate - brazenly resorting to extortion and bullying.

We also discuss the peculiar coverage of this ongoing war by much of the western media. And we touch on the situation in Lebanon, which is very much linked to Iran’s power. So much is in flux and uncertain and the stakes are, as always, very high.

Podcast Notes

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus

Jonathan Conricus is a senior fellow with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington D.C.-based think tank. He served in the IDF for 24 years, four of them as spokesman during the intense 11 days of the Guardian of the Walls Operation between Israel and Hamas. Now a reserve officer with the rank of Lt. Col., he is a sought-after speaker internationally and is frequently seen on major television news shows. Jonathan was born in Jerusalem to a Swedish father and an Israeli mother and spent his formative years in Sweden.