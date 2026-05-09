S4 E24. Canada: Global Capital of Antisemitism? Israeli Ministers Think So...

Yes. I am generating a lot of material about antisemitism in Canada - and not just because I am Canadian. You will probably have noticed that some popular American podcasters and media have been focusing on Canada recently. Canadian society and the rot pervading it is turning heads in the United States, UK and continental Europe. Not only because the situation is so bad. But perhaps moreso because political and law enforcement leadership in Canada seem unperturbed. They barely notice. In fact, they seem to react only when American media takes note. That - by the way - is a classic Canadian thing. We like to keep things “in the family.” But when American or UK media come out and criticize - well - that is noticed. If a Canadian dares to be critical of the government in foreign media - it is often cast as being disloyal. As we say in Hebrew - very small-minded.

In March, shortly after three synagogues were shot up in Toronto in one week, the world took note. Within days of the shootings, I interviewed Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Amichai Chikli. He said - and it is in this podcast - that Canada is at the top of a list that no one should want to be on: he regards Canada as being perhaps the most dangerous place in the world to be Jewish these days. His strong concerns are shared by Sharren Haskel, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. Both Chikli and Haskel have been paying attention to the grim reality on the ground for Canadian Jews - especially since October 7. They do not hold back. And they also bring to the discussion a global perspective. Their job is to be on top of the status of Jewish communities all over the world - and they are watching like hawks. This is about Canada, yes, but it is about so much more.

Their comments and observations are from March and I have provided updated context in the podcast narrative. Almost immediately after the drama in Toronto things got pretty crazy in the UK, especially London. And the war in Iran exploded. Sometimes, events overtake the material I have prepared……and I had to hold these interviews until those crises subsided, temporarily. So - here we are. And in the meantime……the mess, if I can call it that, remains a mess.

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Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Amichai Chikli

Amichai Chikli is an Israeli politician who serves as the Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism. In the past he worked as an educator and social entrepreneur.

Chikli was born in 1981 in Jerusalem. He served as an officer in the Golani brigade, an elite IDF unit.

Following his military service, Chikli earned a bachelor’s degree in security and Middle Eastern studies from Haifa University and a master’s degree in security studies and diplomacy from Tel Aviv University. Minister Chikli is married and has three children.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sharren Haskel

Sharren Haskel is 41 years old, married and the mother of three young children.

At 18, she served in the Israel Defense Force, as a combat soldier in the Border Guards during the Second Intifada. Following her military service, Deputy Minister Haskel pursued a career in veterinary medicine.

Haskel holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and International Relations from The Open University in Israel, where she also was the Israeli national debating champion. She entered the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) in 2015.

In November 2024, she was sworn in as the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.