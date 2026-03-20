S4 E15. Canada: IRGC Haven and Antisemitic Hellhole

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Melissa Lantsman is the Deputy Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and a Member of Parliament for the riding of Thornhill, just north of the city of Toronto. She is a fierce and tireless activist for her constituents, many of whom are Jewish as well as Iranian Canadians. I spoke with her days after multiple Toronto area synagogues were attacked with gunfire. One of the synagogues was in her riding.

She is outraged by the apparent disinterest of Prime Minister Mark Carney and his government regarding the extreme and worsening threats in Canada targeting Jews and Iranians in particular. As we discuss in this podcast, Canada has become a haven for IRGC operatives who are very active in their new country. And then there is the thriving and growing population of Islamists who target Jewish institutions, neighborhoods, schools and business with violence and harassment. This has been unceasing since October 7. Many police forces (like Toronto’s) do nothing meaningful to deal with this threat. In fact - they tend to encourage the violence through inaction. Same for the federal government and most - but not all - municipal and provincial governments. Lantsman is always sharp and articulate. In this podcast - she let her fury out. And it’s high time that PM Carney paid attention to this madness proliferating on his watch.

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Podcast Notes

Melissa Lantsman

Melissa Lantsman is the Member of Parliament for Thornhill and Deputy Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. Elected in 2021, she previously served as the Shadow Minister for Transport and as a Senior Advisor to leading Canadian political figures.

Melissa believes in breaking the mold and in bringing new ideas and energy to Ottawa. She represents the next generation in Canadian politics.

Born and raised in the community she now serves, Melissa was taught by her immigrant parents to work hard and to stand up for what’s right. Those are values that have guided her in all points of her life and career. Melissa is an award-winning communicator and was amongst Canada’s most sought-after public affairs executives. She has served on various boards of directors, was a regular TV commentator and hosted her own radio show. Her writing has been featured in Canada’s largest circulation publications.

Melissa is not afraid to speak out for the things that matter, and she doesn’t back down from holding the government to account.