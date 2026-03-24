S4 E16. Strait of Hormuz. Iran. Oil. Arson in London.

Share

Andrew Fox, combat veteran and one of the most prolific writers these days on the war with Iran, returns to State of Tel Aviv and Beyond to share his assessment of what has gone well in this war so far…..and what has gone less well. Having been on the battlefield and someone who is very familiar with the Middle East, Fox offers sharp insights as to how the Iranian chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz - through which much of the global supply of oil and natural gas passes - can be alleviated. We discuss several scenarios as well as the risks associated with each. We then move geographically to the United Kingdom, Fox’s home. Early Monday morning, there was a serious arson incident in a Jewish suburb of London. Four community ambulances were torched and in the middle of the night the neighborhood was rocked with explosions and massive fires. The IRGC took responsibility for the attack, but Fox doesn’t buy that. As always, time spent with Andrew is enlightening and challenging.

He also wrote a great piece on the London arson attack, which you can read here

Buy Me A Coffee

Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox is a former British Army Major and frontline conflict researcher specialising in modern warfare. A former senior lecturer at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, he is now a senior associate fellow at several international think tanks and a regular media commentator on global conflicts.

He writes the Fox on War Substack and co-hosts The Brink podcast, bringing field reporting and strategic analysis from conflicts including Gaza and Ukraine.