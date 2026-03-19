S4 E14. Pierre Poilievre: Canada is Dangerous for Jews

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The Hon. Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Canadian Conservative Party and the Official Parliamentary Opposition, popped into Austin, Texas and had the Joe Rogan experience. I cannot wait to hear that episode and reliable sources say that it will be out before the weekend. In the meantime, I thought I’d whet your appetite with this classic Poilievre moment - when he spoke with State of Tel Aviv and Beyond on Thursday March 12, just days after three Toronto area synagogues had been shot up with gunfire in middle-of-the-night attacks. The day before Pierre and I spoke, the U.S. Consulate in Toronto was also shot up. Again, in the middle of the night. Canada has become a lawless country, generally.

But for Jews? It’s surreal. Antisemitism is violent and rampant and neither the federal, provincial, or municipal governments seem terribly concerned about it - with very few exceptions. Law enforcement? Nowhere to be seen. They do nothing. This has been going on since October 7. And it is getting worse by the day.

Pierre Poilievre has always been clear, consistent and fearless in articulating his strong support for Israel and he has stood by the Jewish community in Canada unfailingly. In this conversation he does what he does best: speaks the truth and calls out those in power for forsaking the Canadian Jewish community. We discuss these issues and more - including the surreal fact that IRGC operatives live and conduct “business” in Canada openly. As I often post on my “X” account, Canada has become an Islamist’s paradise. Meaning - it has also become somewhat hellish for Jews. Pierre and I had a really informative and meaningful discussion. And if you watch to the end I serve up a real treat……the famous “apple video” that went viral in October 2023. Remember? When Pierre was asked questions by a very befuddled reporter. And as he casually munched on his apple in the orchard, well, it’s classic Pierre Poilievre.

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Podcast Notes:

Pierre Poilievre grew up in Alberta as the adopted son of two schoolteachers. He lives in Ottawa with his wife Anaida and their children, Valentina and Cruz.

As a Member of Parliament and former Minister, he helped the previous Conservative government cut taxes, balance budgets, deliver affordable homes and crack down on crime and corruption.

He shepherded the Accountability Act through the House of Commons to protect taxpayers from waste, fraud and corruption. When he was Housing Minister, the average home cost $450,000 and the average one-bedroom rent was just $970. People could afford homes in safe neighbourhoods and good food on their table.

As Vice-Chair of the Commons Finance Committee, he was the first major voice in Parliament to warn that massive money-printing deficits would lead to inflation, while Mark Carney wrongly predicted prices would go down. Pierre also led the charge against the carbon tax, toughening laws to fight crime, banning drugs and unlocking resources. Liberals who demonized him for these principled stands have now all agreed he was right and claim to agree with him.

In the most recent election, he got more votes than any Conservative leader in our history, the largest share of votes since 1988, adding 2.5 million more votes and 25 more seats than the prior election, all with major gains among youth and working people.

But he has only begun. After Liberals doubled housing costs, inflated food prices and unleashed crime on our streets, Pierre is fighting back. His purpose is a Canada with strong take-home pay, safe streets and secure borders in a self-reliant country.