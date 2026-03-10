S4 E12. Iran Attacks Arabs; America Pounds Military Targets

Perhaps the biggest surprise of this war with Iran is how viciously the country is attacking its Arab neighbors. The UAE has been hammered, actually targeted with more missiles than were directed at Israel. Senior FDD fellow and regular State of Tel Aviv and Beyond guest, Lt. Col. (Res.) Jonathan Conricus gets into this bizarre development that no one anticipated. Initially, some pundits were assuming there was a brilliant Iranian plan behind these attacks. But as we discuss in this episode, it is now clear that Iran lashing out at its neighbors is the result of chaos in the government and military. We also zoom out to look at the broad waves of attacks on Iran by America and Israel and what they have accomplished; what remains to be done. If the murderous regime in Iran falls the geopolitical fallout will be huge; the most extensive and far reaching since WWII. We also take a hard look at the conduct of unprincipled western leadership - like that of UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Great video clips in this episode and some awesome retro photos from the 70s. Who remembers the OPEC oil embargo after the 1973 Arab Israeli war, also known as the Yom Kippur War? And, of course - we discuss the very real possibility of boots on the ground in Iran. Whose boots?

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Podcast Notes:

Link to FDD report on Iran’s Ballistic Missile Program, referred to in the podcast by Jonathan Conricus. Fdd Monograph Arsenal Assessing Iran Ballistic Missile Program 2.85MB ∙ PDF file Download Download IDF video released on International Women’s Day highlighting the extraordinary contribution of women in the Israeli Air Force, referred to in the podcast by Jonathan Conricus.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus

Jonathan Conricus is a senior fellow with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington D.C.-based think tank. He served in the IDF for 24 years, four of them as spokesman during the intense 11 days of the Guardian of the Walls Operation between Israel and Hamas. Now a reserve officer with the rank of Lt. Col., he is a sought-after speaker internationally and is frequently seen on major television news shows. Jonathan was born in Jerusalem to a Swedish father and an Israeli mother and spent his formative years in Sweden.