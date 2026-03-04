‼️WAR, DAY 5. Persia and Purim. Historical Convergence.‼️

We had hoped to drop this yesterday but wartime exigencies got in the way. The message is just as relevant today - the holiday of Purim was on Tuesday, March 3. It commemorates a miracle - when the Jews in ancient Persia were ordered by a King’s decree to be murdered. Every last one. And yet, by a series of coincidences, they were spared. That was thousands of years ago. Since that time Jews have faced many tyrants who were determined to end their existence. The most recent and current one was Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He led a regime obsessed with destroying Israel and Jews. The historical arc is fascinating. And real. The decree in ancient Persia was real. Hitler was real. And Khamenei - until a few days ago - was real.

I thought we’d take a breather from missiles and bomb shelters and reflect on the historical arc into which this wild war fits. Neatly.

I spoke with two fabulous rabbis: my old friend from London, Ontario, Ephraim Shore.....and a new friend from Boston, Mass., Rabbi Bill Hamilton. An interesting and very pertinent podcast.

Tomorrow we will be back with more hardcore straight up war-talk.

We are going flat out. If you have not done so already please consider supporting us with a paid subscription - either on our website or at Buy me a Coffee. It makes a huge difference….allowing us to continue our work and, even more so, knowing that you appreciate what we do.

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Our guests today:

Rabbi Ephraim Shore/Tour Guide Extraordinaire:

Insta: @ephraimshore

Rabbi William G. Hamilton has led Kehillath Israel since 1995. He strives to activate Torah in the service of meaningful living – nourishing growth, solacing grief, and deepening joy.

Empowering learners is at the heart of his leadership approach. Lay-leaders, Jews-by-choice, and rabbinic interns, all take responsibility for creating community and celebrating Judaism. A commitment to inclusion is also central to Rabbi Hamilton. His deep involvement with the Ruderman Foundation’s work for disability inclusion alongside his Board leadership with New England Yachad, complements a principled commitment to gender, ideological, and diversified practice inclusion at KI.

Rabbi Hamilton’s vision for partnership practice now shapes a new century at Kehillath Israel. Establishing a campus that hosts five prayer-communities and several other agencies under his leadership has made KI the subject of a Harvard Business School Case-Study. His impact and influence are strengthened by exceptionally strong engagement with Israel. As a founder of The David Project (Campus advocacy) and the New England Friends of the Israeli Defense Forces, Rabbi Hamilton regularly brings groups on specialized tours of Israel. He sees resourcing Israel as essential to deepening Jewish commitments and furnishing richer inner-lives.

His leadership in civic settings also distinguishes his voice throughout our region. For twenty years he has served as Chaplain of the Massachusetts State Police, on the Board of ADL, and on Harvard University’s Board of Ministry.

He enjoys playing sports and rooting for local teams. His wife, Debbie Block, an accomplished historian and educator, gathered, produced and edited Kehillath Israel: The First 100 Years

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