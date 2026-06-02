S4 E28. Has Netanyahu Led Israel into Chaos Without a Plan?

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I’m pleased to bring you this long and spicy discussion with a great friend of State of Tel Aviv and Beyond, Ya’akov Katz. He and I have both been running around Europe and elsewhere…..but we caught up and recorded this episode on Sunday May 31. And we covered a lot of ground. We get into the endless war that Israel has been fighting for almost three years now with no apparent strategy - with Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran. We speak candidly about Jewish terrorism in the West Bank and the government’s very deliberate policy and choice - to look away. And do nothing. Ya’akov always brings such crisp insights and deep knowledge to military matters, and he shares his thoughts on the lack of a clear strategy from the Prime Minister’s Office. Israelis are exhausted and this is a critical historical moment for the country. The ultra-orthodox refuse to serve in the IDF, extremists like Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir have amassed significant power, and it is beginning to look as if there is no plan. Other than the signature Netanyahu approach - survive another day. That won’t work any longer. Israel is up against too many walls and involved in too many conflicts. As Ya’akov astutely notes - “Bibi has created the Sparta that he was talking about one year ago.” You may recall Netanyahu’s comment in the recent past that Israel must become a great military power like ancient Sparta; totally self-reliant when it comes to manufacturing weapons of war.

And then there is the apparent divergence of interests between Netanyahu and Trump, Israel and America, when it comes to Iran. The honeymoon is over.

Oh - and of course we dip into the domestic mayhem taking root as we approach the election - which must take place before October 27 of this year.

It’s a lively and informative chat - you’ll learn a lot. I did.

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Yaakov Katz

Yaakov Katz is an Israeli-American author and journalist. Between 2016 and 2023, Yaakov was editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post where he continues to write a popular weekly column.

He is the author of three books: “Shadow Strike – Inside Israel’s Secret Mission to Eliminate Syrian Nuclear Power”, “Weapon Wizards—How Israel Became a High-Tech Military Superpower” and “Israel vs. Iran: The Shadow War.”

Prior to taking up the role of editor-in-chief, Yaakov served for two years as a senior policy adviser to Naftali Bennett during his tenure as Israel’s Minister of Economy and Minister of Diaspora Affairs.

In 2013, Yaakov was one of 12 international fellows to spend a year at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University.

Originally from Chicago, Yaakov has a law degree from Bar Ilan University. He lives in Jerusalem with his wife Chaya and their four children.

Find Yaakov Katz on X.

More info here about the book

“Crisply written... draws on excellent sources within Israel’s military and intelligence services.” —The Wall Street Journal



A powerful indictment of the political and military decisions that led to October 7



While Israel Slept tells the gripping inside story of how Hamas, Israel’s weakest enemy, succeeded in launching a surprise attack on one of the world’s most powerful militaries. Through a detailed examination of the events leading up to October 7, 2023, the book exposes the intelligence and strategic failures that enabled this devastating invasion. It takes readers back in time, showing how years of complacency, mistaken intelligence analysis, and a misguided policy of containment enabled Hamas to prepare for an assault that Israel did not believe was possible and that would change the Middle East.



The book unveils the dramatic events of the night before the attack, highlighting the cracks in Israel’s military and political leadership. It provides unprecedented details on how key warnings were missed, and how Israel ignored the growing threat from Hamas, believing that the group was weak and deterred. By exposing these failures, While Israel Slept offers a stark, sobering account of how overconfidence and complacency paved the way for disaster, while underscoring the critical lessons Israel must embrace to safeguard its future.