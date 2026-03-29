State of Tel Aviv

State of Tel Aviv

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October 7, 2023. 2024.
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Weekly Wrap: IDF Chief of Staff - “I am Waving Ten Red Flags”
What’s really going on in Israel these days……
  Vivian Bercovici
S4 E19. IDF Medical Miracle on the Battlefield
How Israeli celebrity Idan Amedi was saved in Gaza
  Vivian Bercovici
26:48
S4 E18. Endless War. Kharg Island. Hormuz. Hezbollah.
And Israel's government limits outbound air travel, for some...
  Vivian Bercovici
33:15
S4 E17. Can Anyone Predict Future Oil Supply?
Not really, and expert oil market analyst Michael Rothman explains why
  Vivian Bercovici
54:35
S4 E16. Strait of Hormuz. Iran. Oil. Arson in London.
Andrew Fox on what’s going well in this war and….what is not.
  Vivian Bercovici
41:29
Weekend Wrap: Wartime in Tel Aviv. AI Wars and More...
Local mood in Israel, vicious antisemitism in Canada, Basij attacked, a lemon olive-oil recipe, and then some
  Vivian Bercovici
S4 E15. Canada: IRGC Haven and Antisemitic Hellhole
MP Melissa Lantsman: Many police forces and governments have abandoned Jews
  Vivian Bercovici
34:42
S4 E14. Pierre Poilievre: Canada is Dangerous for Jews
And speaks to STLV about Israel, antisemitism, values.
  Vivian Bercovici
27:14
Friday Wrap: Synagogue Attacks. Bibi Speaks to Israeli Media.
And some random commentary and local tourism.
  Vivian Bercovici
S4 E13. EXCLUSIVE: Israeli Air Force Commander on Iran Missions
“I have trained for this war for 25 years.”
  Vivian Bercovici
19:40
S4 E12. Iran Attacks Arabs; America Pounds Military Targets
The last gasps of a doomed regime lashing out wildly
  Vivian Bercovici
50:46
Friday Wrap: Missiles. Madness. And Humor.
Week 1 is over......a snapshot of life under missile and drone attack
  Vivian Bercovici
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