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October 7, 2023. 2024.
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Weekly Wrap: IDF Chief of Staff - “I am Waving Ten Red Flags”
What’s really going on in Israel these days……
Mar 29
•
Vivian Bercovici
35
12
9
S4 E19. IDF Medical Miracle on the Battlefield
How Israeli celebrity Idan Amedi was saved in Gaza
Mar 29
•
Vivian Bercovici
11
2
26:48
S4 E18. Endless War. Kharg Island. Hormuz. Hezbollah.
And Israel's government limits outbound air travel, for some...
Mar 28
•
Vivian Bercovici
12
2
2
33:15
S4 E17. Can Anyone Predict Future Oil Supply?
Not really, and expert oil market analyst Michael Rothman explains why
Mar 26
•
Vivian Bercovici
11
4
2
54:35
S4 E16. Strait of Hormuz. Iran. Oil. Arson in London.
Andrew Fox on what’s going well in this war and….what is not.
Mar 24
•
Vivian Bercovici
22
5
41:29
Weekend Wrap: Wartime in Tel Aviv. AI Wars and More...
Local mood in Israel, vicious antisemitism in Canada, Basij attacked, a lemon olive-oil recipe, and then some
Mar 21
•
Vivian Bercovici
12
2
4
S4 E15. Canada: IRGC Haven and Antisemitic Hellhole
MP Melissa Lantsman: Many police forces and governments have abandoned Jews
Mar 20
•
Vivian Bercovici
50
5
14
34:42
S4 E14. Pierre Poilievre: Canada is Dangerous for Jews
And speaks to STLV about Israel, antisemitism, values.
Mar 19
•
Vivian Bercovici
122
6
22
27:14
Friday Wrap: Synagogue Attacks. Bibi Speaks to Israeli Media.
And some random commentary and local tourism.
Mar 13
•
Vivian Bercovici
21
8
4
S4 E13. EXCLUSIVE: Israeli Air Force Commander on Iran Missions
“I have trained for this war for 25 years.”
Mar 12
•
Vivian Bercovici
13
6
2
19:40
S4 E12. Iran Attacks Arabs; America Pounds Military Targets
The last gasps of a doomed regime lashing out wildly
Mar 10
•
Vivian Bercovici
43
2
4
50:46
Friday Wrap: Missiles. Madness. And Humor.
Week 1 is over......a snapshot of life under missile and drone attack
Mar 6
•
Vivian Bercovici
20
6
2
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