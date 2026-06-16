S4 E30. Trump’s “Deal” With Iran: Total Capitulation?

Share

After very intense days of build-up, when President Trump spoke openly about his anger at his one-time pal, Benjamin Netanyahu, we learned on Sunday night - the President’s 80th birthday - that Iran and America had agreed to end the war.

Come again? Which war?

On Monday, the President, Vice-President and Iranian Foreign Minister Aragchi signed a “Memorandum of Understanding”. Electronically. Diplomacy by docu-sign. We are told that it takes care of all outstanding business and acrimony. Most importantly, Trump gloated, gas prices dropped immediately and the Strait of Hormuz was open to commercial shipping traffic. Who knew it was all so easily resolved?

On today’s podcast I get into the ugly underbelly of this “deal” - or what we think we know about it - with two of the top analysts in this business: Andrew Fox and Negar Mojtahedi. Their bios are below. The discussion is fantastic.

Show your support for STLV at buymeacoffee.com/stateoftelaviv BuyMeACoffee

Podcast Notes

Must-read essay published on Monday, June 15, by Andrew Fox. “Anatomy of a Debacle.”

Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox is a former British Army Major and frontline conflict researcher specialising in modern warfare. A former senior lecturer at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, he is now a senior associate fellow at several international think tanks and a regular media commentator on global conflicts.

He writes the Fox on War Substack and co-hosts The Brink podcast, bringing field reporting and strategic analysis from conflicts including Gaza and Ukraine.

Negar Mojtahedi, Iran International

Negar Mojtahedi is a journalist with Iran International and an award-winning documentary filmmaker. She is based in Vancouver, B.C.

Follow Negar on X @NegarMojtahedi / Instagram @negarmojtahedi