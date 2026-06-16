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S4 E30. Trump’s “Deal” With Iran: Total Capitulation?

How and why the president of the United States folded and sold-out Israel
Vivian Bercovici's avatar
Vivian Bercovici
Jun 16, 2026

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After very intense days of build-up, when President Trump spoke openly about his anger at his one-time pal, Benjamin Netanyahu, we learned on Sunday night - the President’s 80th birthday - that Iran and America had agreed to end the war.

Come again? Which war?

On Monday, the President, Vice-President and Iranian Foreign Minister Aragchi signed a “Memorandum of Understanding”. Electronically. Diplomacy by docu-sign. We are told that it takes care of all outstanding business and acrimony. Most importantly, Trump gloated, gas prices dropped immediately and the Strait of Hormuz was open to commercial shipping traffic. Who knew it was all so easily resolved?

On today’s podcast I get into the ugly underbelly of this “deal” - or what we think we know about it - with two of the top analysts in this business: Andrew Fox and Negar Mojtahedi. Their bios are below. The discussion is fantastic.

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Podcast Notes

Must-read essay published on Monday, June 15, by Andrew Fox. “Anatomy of a Debacle.”

Andrew Fox
Anatomy of a debacle
This piece has been weeks in the writing, awaiting a conclusion. Now we have it, this long article is an autopsy of the calamity we have watched unfold for the last few months. As with all my writing on the Iran War, I will keep this free. All I ask is that you share and subscribe if you do not already…
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2 days ago · 179 likes · 30 comments · Andrew Fox
Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox is a former British Army Major and frontline conflict researcher specialising in modern warfare. A former senior lecturer at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, he is now a senior associate fellow at several international think tanks and a regular media commentator on global conflicts.

He writes the Fox on War Substack and co-hosts The Brink podcast, bringing field reporting and strategic analysis from conflicts including Gaza and Ukraine.

Negar Mojtahedi, Iran International

Negar Mojtahedi is a journalist with Iran International and an award-winning documentary filmmaker. She is based in Vancouver, B.C.

Follow Negar on X @NegarMojtahedi / Instagram @negarmojtahedi

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