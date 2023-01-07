About State of Tel Aviv and Beyond

State of Tel Aviv was launched as an online print publication in May, 2022. From the outset, our brand and tone were unique - even in this crowded niche market.

Initially we published longer form print articles and worked hard to curate work from politically, ethnically, religiously and socio-economically diverse writers. Our only firm criterion was that our contributors believe that the State of Israel has a right to exist. Pretty low threshold.

In February, 2023, we launched our podcast, which has been popular from Day 1. Our articles now tend to be shorter than they were at the start, in large part because since the fall of 2022, Israel has been overtaken by unceasing, protracted crises.

Election #5 in late 2022 resulted in the most extreme right wing coalition government in the history of the country. Immediately upon being sworn in, the government initiated an aggressive judicial reform legislative overhaul. Turmoil and unprecedented civic tension became the norm. Domestic strife was tearing the country apart.

And then October 7 happened.

Our priority has been to stay abreast of the impossible pace of change and developments. We strive to interpret the complex reality here in a manner that resonates with foreigners. The fact that our team lives here is so important. We live the day to day reality of war and unceasing trauma.

Me and my team range in age, background, and we live in very different parts of the country, We are tight and in constant contact, ensuring that our priorities and interpretations will “speak” to people abroad.

Our content gets into issues and perspectives that are relevant and diverse, regardless of our personal opinions and views. Our mandate is to bring the reality of Israel to life, not a sentimental postcard version. And not a caricature of our complex reality.

We go behind the headlines to analyze. We don’t break news. We explain and interpret. And now that we are in a somewhat calmer period, we hope to have more time to explore important issues and trends beyond the war and hostages.

Israel is not just the only “Jewish” country in the world. It is also the front line in the war on global terror. It is a tech powerhouse. A wildly creative and intellectual society. And more.

We look forward to including you in this exciting venture and community.

KEY PEOPLE

Vivian Bercovici – Our Queen Bee. Former Canadian Ambassador to Israel. Toronto lawyer turned Tel Avivian, now kibbutznik. Founder and Editor-in-Chief of State of Tel Aviv. Selective sports enthusiast. Decent cook. Aspiring fabric designer and sommelier.

Vivian Bercovici

Ioan Szabo Kovari – Graphic artist and illustrator extraordinaire who has guided us expertly as we have developed and refined our visual identity. He’s our European born Doodler-in-chief, husband and father of two.

Ioan Szabo Kovari

Amir White gets stuff done and is unfailingly pleasant. The owner of VideoSparks Production Agency, he is the ever calm juggler of many balls. He also has a wicked sense of humor and a pretty solid GIF repertoire.

Amir is a father, husband, EMT, producer and shares many common passions with Mordy. He moved to Israel on his own at age 19 from the United States. As a kid he went to summer camp in Canada and we think that’s cool.

Amir White

Maya Naftolin, Social Media Manager and Everything that Needs to be Done

Photo and bio coming soon…