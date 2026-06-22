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Barrie Murdock's avatar
Barrie Murdock
3d

Your assessment of Israel today is clear and shows the frustration of living in a constant state of anxiety, you are the only people in the world today that can and will succeed through the madness. I wish you had more friends among the western world. My country can barely hold it together and no one is trying to kill us. 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇮🇱🚀🚀🚀

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rh's avatar
rh
2d

Illuminating to see Benny Gantz totally lose his composure when asked if he would sit in government with Bibi. Speaks volumes. Even in such a moment, Gantz chooses moderate words: Bibi should "go home."

Also, the background of Amit Segal is useful to know. I have read some of his articles and wondered about his history. His association with Channel 12 I took to be some kind of endorsement.

I second your concern about the impact of Ben Gvir outside Israel. Both the outrageous statements, and the failure to police settler violence on the west bank. He's a gift to anti-Israel demagogues.

A recent op-ed by Avigdor Lieberman in the Wall Street Journal said what Bibi should have been saying publicly and repeatedly: that Israel is a sovereign nation, that agreements between the US and Iran are not binding on Israel, that Iran has no lawful claim on Lebanon, that Israel will make its own decisions on its defense. Lieberman also said Israel needs to make its own missiles and drones. He did not mention Ukraine, but the Ukrainian experience is surely relevant.

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