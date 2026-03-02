WAR WITH IRAN. DAY 3.

Map showing one of many waves of missile attacks overnight in Israel:

I’m back today with the amazing Ya’akov Katz, a regular commentator on State of Tel Aviv and Beyond. We get into life in wartime, and then cover the key events of the last 24 hours: Hezballah attacks Israel and opens the northern front; Iran continues to slam Israel hard with waves of ballistic missiles; Iran also attacks most countries in the region - which has many scratching their heads. Iranian missile slams into a shelter in Israel; the first mass casualty event. Are our shelters adequate? How long will this go on? Give it a listen.

We are making every effort to put out an audio only pod every day during this period. The focus is on getting the information out. Not quality of production. Adn for that reason we are also not doing AV. For one thing, we’re all looking a little haggard. But it just takes more time to edit AV and time, in my view, is of the essence.

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Yaakov Katz

Yaakov Katz is an Israeli-American author and journalist. Between 2016 and 2023, Yaakov was editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post where he continues to write a popular weekly column.

He is the author of three books: “Shadow Strike – Inside Israel’s Secret Mission to Eliminate Syrian Nuclear Power”, “Weapon Wizards—How Israel Became a High-Tech Military Superpower” and “Israel vs. Iran: The Shadow War.”

Prior to taking up the role of editor-in-chief, Yaakov served for two years as a senior policy adviser to Naftali Bennett during his tenure as Israel’s Minister of Economy and Minister of Diaspora Affairs.

In 2013, Yaakov was one of 12 international fellows to spend a year at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University.

Originally from Chicago, Yaakov has a law degree from Bar Ilan University. He lives in Jerusalem with his wife Chaya and their four children.

Find Yaakov Katz on X.