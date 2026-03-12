S4 E13. EXCLUSIVE: Israeli Air Force Commander on Iran Missions

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On Sunday March 8, State of Tel Aviv and Beyond interviewed “Major G”, a 25-year veteran of the Israeli Air Force who has been working around the clock since Operation Roaring Lion was launched on February 28. Major G commands drone crews operating over Iran. Their mission is to identify the location of missile launchers and neutralize or destroy them. Working in very tight co-ordination with the U.S. Air Force, Israel has severely hindered Iranian launch capabilities and missile supply. I was unable to photograph Major G for security reasons, but we do show some videos and photographs in this podcast - some with audio and some are silent and playing during relevant parts of our conversation. Just a “head’s up” for those of you listening…..you may wish to have a peek at the video later.

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