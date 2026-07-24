S4 E35. Does America Have a Strategy for War with Iran?

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Since resuming America’s on-again off-again war with Iran, President Trump has left astute observers of military strategy slack-jawed. Among them is Andrew Fox, a repeat State of Tel Aviv and Beyond guest and one of those rare individuals who brings rich experience from the battlefield, backroom policy and military discussions. These days Fox is immersed in the academic side of things. Fox came out swinging earlier this week with an essay very candidly discussing the lack of strategy in American policy regarding its conflict with Iran. Articulated goals change - frequently and dramatically. The lack of consistency and discipline in the way in which America is handing Iran is worrisome. Very. Fox and I get into what America seems to be doing in Iran and why it should either focus its blurry war strategy or cut its losses and pull out. This is not a real estate deal. And it’s unclear that the President understands that.

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Podcast Notes:

Essay by Andrew Fox published on July 20, 2026, which formed the basis of this discussion:

Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox is a former British Army Major and frontline conflict researcher specialising in modern warfare. A former senior lecturer at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, he is now a senior associate fellow at several international think tanks and a regular media commentator on global conflicts.

He writes the Fox on War Substack and co-hosts The Brink podcast, bringing field reporting and strategic analysis from conflicts including Gaza and Ukraine.