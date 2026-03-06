S4 E11. America at War with Iran? China?

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On Thursday I spoke with Andrew Fox, military veteran, scholar, man of diverse and deep expertise. I wanted to zoom out a bit from the focus on the Israel-Iran aspect of the war and place it in a larger context, where it rightly belongs. America is leading this war effort for many reasons. One is to put an end to Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Also - America is seizing an opportunity to quell China’s long-term planning towards global economic dominance. Andrew and I get into it all and at the end, just for kicks, we discuss the astonishingly vapid leadership prevailing in this critical moment in certain western countries. Guess which ones? Yup! PM Sir Keir Starmer of the U.K. and Canada’s feckless Prime Minister, Mark Carney. It has become impossible to keep up with their rudderless principles and statements. Shocking, really.

We include great video clips and I’m so proud of my team. We’re closing out the first week of the war and managed to put out a full AV podcast. This is it - until today it was just audio. So much quicker and easier.

We have really gone flat out this week - in spite of sirens and missiles - to bring you current information about the real, in-the-moment experience in Israel. Please consider supporting our work with a paid subscription here or, perhaps, a contribution to Buy Me a Coffee.

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Podcast Notes

Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox is a former British Army Major and frontline conflict researcher specialising in modern warfare. A former senior lecturer at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, he is now a senior associate fellow at several international think tanks and a regular media commentator on global conflicts.

He writes the Fox on War Substack and co-hosts The Brink podcast, bringing field reporting and strategic analysis from conflicts including Gaza and Ukraine.