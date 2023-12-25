E49. "Twofer" With IDF Spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus and Ya'akov Katz: The Gaza Campaign, Hostages, International Red Cross and Escalating Hostilities with Hizballah

In this episode, our Christmas Special, State of Tel Aviv brings you a “twofer”; interviews with two of this podcast’s favorite voices. IDF Spokesperson, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus and Ya’akov Katz, former editor-in-chief of the Jerusalem Post, security political analyst, share their thoughts on the challenges of urban warfare in the Gaza Strip and the continuing toll that the hostage crisis takes on all of Israel. We also get into the extreme tension and constant hostilities on the northern front with Hizballah. More than 100,000 Israeli civilians have been evacuated from the north and have no idea as to if or when they will be able to return. Since October 7 there has been ongoing fire from Hizballah, which Israel returns. It is a spark away from becoming a raging battle. And Hizballah is much better trained and fighting with a bigger arsenal of significantly more sophisticated and harmful weapons. Katz, in particular, is concerned that the failures of military intelligence and strategy that were so apparent in the south may also be prevalent in the north. We begin with Lt. Col Conricus. The Katz interview starts at 16:28. I wanted to leave you with some brain food for the coming week. We will be slowing down until just after New Year’s Day. A print piece or two may drop. But otherwise we’ll lie low. Thanks again for supporting State of Tel Aviv. Best wishes for a Merry Christmas (it is Christmas Day, after all) if you celebrate. And Happy New Year to all.

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