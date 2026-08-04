S4 E37. Hamas Has Agreed to Disarm? Really?

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FDD Senior Fellow and former IDF Spokesperson, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Jonathan Conricus is back and dives deeply today on three issues: What’s really going on with Hamas? How should we interpret the tension between IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Minister of Defense, Yisrael Katz? And of course - we get into Iran. Trump seems to be very indecisive and there are strong signs that the power struggle within Iran between the “moderate” political leadership and the hardline IRGC is becoming more entrenched. Conricus and I discuss the many concerning signs around the much-ballyhooed Board of Peace “agreement” with Hamas to disarm and relinquish power that was announced a few days ago. People have been writing to me and asking - “Is this real?” Who better to turn to on that question than Jonathan Conricus..

There are no clear terms, no protocols for overseeing and verifying disarmament and no indication that Hamas is actually serious about any of these initiatives. But President Trump needs a win…..and a distraction from the mess in which he’s entangled in Iran. And he seems to think that a very porous “agreement” with Hamas will divert attention from Iran. We discuss all that and more - with an interlude in the middle section about political brinksmanship between the IDF Chief of Staff and the Minister of Defense.

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Jonathan Conricus is a senior fellow with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington D.C.-based think tank. He served in the IDF for 24 years, four of them as spokesman during the intense 11 days of the Guardian of the Walls Operation between Israel and Hamas. Now a reserve officer with the rank of Lt. Col., he is a sought-after speaker internationally and is frequently seen on major television news shows. Jonathan was born in Jerusalem to a Swedish father and an Israeli mother and spent his formative years in Sweden.