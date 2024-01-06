S2 E1. A Mother’s Fortitude: Waiting for Her Daughter’s Release from Hamas Captivity

Share

We speak at length today with Meirav Leshem Gonen, whose 23-year-old daughter, Romi, has been held hostage by Hamas for three months. Romi’s four siblings and parents know little of her condition or treatment and have had no sign of life for almost 40 days. They do know that when captured she was badly injured. Reports from hostages released at Day 57 confirmed that her condition had deteriorated and that she was not receiving medical care. Until then, Romi had been kept deep underground, in the dark, dank, airless tunnel system and her family is deeply worried that time is running out, for her and all the hostages. Raw and searingly honest, Meirav has spent every moment since the nightmare began advocating for the release of all captives. For the last half hour of Romi’s freedom, Meirav was on the phone with her, hearing the carnage and violence, live. Romi’s near escape ended just before 11 am on October 7th. It’s a journey of impossible faith, distress and hope. No one is prepared for such an incomprehensible ordeal. Meirav’s strength of character and is remarkable. And heartbreaking. We will soon bring you a podcast interview with Romi’s father, Eitan Gonen.