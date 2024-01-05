State of Tel Aviv

State of Tel Aviv

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André Bauer's avatar
André Bauer
Jan 7, 2024

Bring them all home. Whatever it takes.

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
Jan 7, 2024

"The hottest places in hell are reserved for those who in time of moral crisis preserve their neutrality."

Time for us to stop supporting those international organizations that play politics and do little.

Or worse, favor the criminals.

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