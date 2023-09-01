State of Tel Aviv

State of Tel Aviv

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
Sep 6, 2023

Israel is America's ally.

And Israelis have amazing accomplishments (a strong democracy, a powerful nation, and a vibrant culture).

But.

Israel is committing ugly crimes in the name of "survival".

In many respects, Israel is not far off Russian behavior.

Ugly nationalism is ugly, no matter who does it.

The US gives more than $4 billion a year to Israel.

Either Israel should behave better, or we should cut back on our support.

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Elevinespee@aol.com
Sep 2, 2023

Having lived in Indonesia I understand your story on Libya however you forget to point out that the US has a way of interfering with a democratic elected government with a clear mandate.

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