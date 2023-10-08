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Jennifer Mann's avatar
Jennifer Mann
Oct 8, 2023

Vivian, will the Israeli reservist pilots be called up if needed? Hadn't many resigned in protest to Netanyahu's support of the reforms? And to everyone in Israel right now, I am so sorry this is happening.

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Elevinespee@aol.com
Oct 8, 2023

I am not a hateful person but after the butchery I saw displaced today, I hope that the devil is eagerly awaiting and embracing the Hamas terrorists.

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