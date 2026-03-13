State of Tel Aviv

State of Tel Aviv

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PeterSewell
Mar 14

As a new subscriber, I’m really enjoying your podcast Vivian. It’s equal parts education and enlightenment. The quality of the guests, combined with your deep knowledge and understanding of Middle East/Israeli politics is a breath of fresh air.

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Jill
Mar 13

Interesting seeing you on the other side of the interview table than you're normally on with Faulkner.

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