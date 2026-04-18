State of Tel Aviv

State of Tel Aviv

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Harvey Naftolin's avatar
Harvey Naftolin
1d

Great article on electric cars. You seem also to know a great deal about the war in Iran.

Keep up the wonderful reporting.

H&S

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Dayna Albert's avatar
Dayna Albert
2d

Thank you Vivian for great and up to date info, doubtless due to your excellent contacts, on what’s happening in Israel.

BTW, at 68 I purchased my first new car - a Hyundai Tucson plug-in hybrid. I love it!

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