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EJV's avatar
EJV
2d

He runs the Biblical Museum of Natural History in Beit Shemesh. I’ve been following and been a subscriber for years.

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PeterSewell's avatar
PeterSewell
14h

Hi Miriam. If I have to choose between a fragile coalition and a unified military, I choose the military every time.

Maintaining a right-wing government is a tactical preference for many, but maintaining the integrity of the IDF is an existential necessity. A government that "tears the state apart" to stay in power is eventually left ruling over a fractured house that cannot defend itself. True strength lies in a government that can command the respect of the people it asks to go into battle.

My perspective aligns with your view of "pro-Israel" priorities, versus survival of a right-wing coalition as the primary safeguard against existential threats.

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