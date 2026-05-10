State of Tel Aviv

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EJV's avatar
EJV
2d

Begin would be horrified to see what has become of Likud under Bibi and to know that a Khahanist thug like Ben Gvir is in the Knesset. It’s such a sad state of affairs. You really need to have Dr. Rabbi Nathan Slifkin on your show to discuss the Charadi threat to Israel. I like Dr.Einat Wilf’s Oz Party. She rightfully believes that people who don’t work, serve in the IDF or do National Service should be unable to vote. I couldn’t agree with her more. Enough is enough.

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Gemma Farrell's avatar
Gemma Farrell
2d

❤️ happy Mother’s Day to you too Vivian.Stay safe.

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