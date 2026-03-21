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Hilary 0's avatar
Hilary 0
Mar 22

Thanks for this. Vivian! It gives me hope that eventually all will end well, at least in Israel ... in Canada, sadly, not so much. But that aside, back in January, I had downloaded a copy of Alvin H. Rosenfeld's "Resurgent Antisemitism: Global Perspectives (Studies in Antisemitism)" thinking (quite mistakenly, it turns out) that this would be a reflection of current issues.

There were many times as I read through the (several very long) essays that these were reflections on the current alarming state of affairs. Yet, for the most part, the essays focused primarily on Europe/UK in the mid-to-late 2000's early 2010's. Needless to say, from my perspective, things have not improved - and this "virus" has now spread to North America (particularly Canada) with an alarming vengeance.

I was pleased to see your essay earlier in the NP, as well as a contribution from Conrad Black (perhaps you might consider interviewing him at some point?!)

"Triumph in Iran is coming

The U.S. and Israel are crushing the Islamic regime, no matter what the media claims"

which made my day, particularly with his concluding sentence:

"In the meantime, few diplomatic activities seem more irrelevant than Prime Minister Carney negotiating with Norway (a petro-state with a population of five million), a “middle-power” agreement to counter the influence of the United States."

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