Over the weekend, Israeli media reported that President Biden repeatedly said this to PM Benjamin Netanuahyu when they spoke on the phone last Thursday. “Stop bullshitting me.”

Biden was referring to Bibi’s continued reasons for seeming to hold up a deal to release the Israeli hostages imprisoned in Hamas hell for more than 300 days now. And yet, Netanyahu insists that he is not delaying but that Hamas has introduced new demands that are unacceptable.

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For weeks now, the heads of the Mossad, Shin Bet, IDF and the Minister of Defense have been confronting the PM vigorously (according to leaks, which is how Israel works) with accusations that he is deliberately preventing a deal from being inked and that it is Bibi who is adding new terms. Terms that were not in the proposal put forward by Israel and agreed to by Hamas, Qatar and the United States in late-May. The same deal that just three weeks ago was believed by so many close to the situation to be so close to being finalized.

And then - poof.

Netanyahu’s extreme right wing coalition partners – Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir – made it clear that if the deal was signed they would bolt the coalition and very likely bring down the government. Meaning that Benjamin Netanyahu would face elections and may well not come out on top.

Ever the pugilist, Netanyahu has reportedly had some rough encounters with his top security advisers recently, according to multiple media sources over the last week. Mossad, Shin Bet and IDF heads - as well as the Minister of Defense - reportedly told the PM in a recent meeting what they have been saying publicly now for two weeks; that Israel has achieved its military goals in Gaza and the hostages must be rescued before they all die. They are out of time.

Netanyahu apparently responded by yelling and pounding on the table. He insists that it is Hamas that is sabotaging the deal with new conditions and not him. To which his security advisers responded: Then at least have the decency to tell the families of the hostages that you will not support this deal. Tell the nation. The people of Israel have a right to know.

As expected, the Prime Minister’s Office denies that there has been any deception or lack of transparency at their end. They deny that any such encounter involving yelling and banging on a desk ever took place. In fact, they are reported to have blamed security officials for undermining the credibility of the nation and its leader, Netanyahu.

What his closest advisers seem not to understand is that even if everything emanating from the Prime Minister’s mouth and his office is true, they have a problem. No one believes them. The popular consensus in Israel is that Netanyahu is controlled by his extreme-right coalition partners who have been very clear in asserting their strong opposition to the deal on the table to release the hostages. And that is what prevents Netanyahu from signing off.

Several months ago I had a random encounter with an individual who I have known for many years and remains close to the inner circle in the PMO. At the time I was harshly critical of the time taken to negotiate the hostages’ freedom.

The response I received was that uppermost in the PM’s mind was his legacy. And that his legacy was October 7th. The PM was determined to change that.

How? I asked.

By achieving the impossible, I was told. “Destroying” Hamas (whatever that means – but which has proven in the ensuing months to be a shifting target), pushing Hizballah back in Lebanon to create a security buffer for northern Israel and establishing full diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia.

I was stunned.

By the vainglory and stupidity of it all.

Assuming this fantasy scenario is true – and all evidence supports the premise that it is – then Netanyahu is obsessed with everything but bringing the hostages home. When I mentioned that this individual pointed to the deal last November that returned more than 100 hostages to Israel.

“Did you expect that?”

The question was asked as if it was a triumph, that deal, and not the absolute minimum that the government could do after so devastatingly failing the nation.

My response was unequivocal. “October 7th should never have happened. It did. It is their duty to prevent such an attack. And the PM and army have yet to explain to the people how and why they failed so spectacularly in this fundamental duty. They will never be forgiven for that day, the days and years leading up to it and since. Never. Nothing can make up for that. That is Netanyahu’s legacy and it is written in stone.”

I did add that it was sad – the stuff of Greek tragedy, really – that a man of such exceptional ability in every way – Benjamin Netanyahu – had come to this point; where he was seen to be a man disconnected from his people and not acting in their best interests. He – and his family – have given so much to the state. But he has changed and is not the man he was. That, of course, is for another day; for the State Commission of Inquiry which he will do everything possible to prevent from convening.

Today, we wait. For an imminent attack on Israel by Iran, Hizballah, Hamas and the Houthis. And in the midst of this horror we remember the hostages held in Hamas terror tunnels. We must bring them home. Now.

At the opening of the weekly Cabinet meeting this morning, Prime Minister Netanyahu, as is his custom, made a statement to the media. The statement is reproduced in full, below, as disseminated by the Government Press Office: