State of Tel Aviv

State of Tel Aviv

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Arrr Bee's avatar
Arrr Bee
Nov 9, 2023

Like most spineless anti Zionist shits Paddy Cosgrove tried to weasel out of his genocide supporting statements, until he resigned from his conference, which still had many attendees pull out. Good riddance to that antisemitic shit person.

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Daniel D. Dijk's avatar
Daniel D. Dijk
Nov 6, 2023

Awesome good message !!!

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