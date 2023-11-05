Israeli entrepreneur Ran Harnevo posted this video about Paddy Cosgrave, founder of Web Summit, to “X” on November 4, 2023 only to have it disabled after 250,000 views. From X:“This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”



The video was removed from Twitter and my account was locked after generating over 250,000 views, and counting. It contained some truths which were too graphic for this platform... We are the copyright owners. Music is licensed. What the h*** is happening in Twitter?

As you know, X is not censoring graphic videos, this had to be reported to be removed. We will post here for anyone who wants to share it. And someone needs to tag Elon…

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