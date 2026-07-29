State of Tel Aviv

State of Tel Aviv

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gemma Farrell's avatar
Gemma Farrell
7d

💔 these are truly horrible times. Thank you so much for today’s troubling but informative post. I wish you a safe and restorative holiday Vivian.

Reply
Share
1 reply
EJV's avatar
EJV
7d

Speaking of lists, there is one currently taking place in California over which the Jewish community is divided. https://jweekly.com/2026/03/30/california-bill-would-add-jewish-identity-as-an-ethnicity-on-forms/

Reply
Share
3 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 State of Tel Aviv · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture