State of Tel Aviv

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Clever Pseudonym
Sep 4, 2025

Great work! Thanks!

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Jurovics
Feb 5, 2024

The accusations of genocide committed by Israel are not convincing for any international lawyer.

However prevention of genocide under the convention does not imply the use of force. It means « prevent public officers and individuals to do so by judicial and policial means »

Use of force is regulated by other texts, mainly the UN Charter (art 2&4 and 51)

Regards

Yann Jurovics

International Law Professor

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