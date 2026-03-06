State of Tel Aviv

State of Tel Aviv

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Jennifer Mann's avatar
Jennifer Mann
Mar 6

Shabbat Shalom, Vivian, and I really must learn Hebrew! Stay safe and thank you.

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Debra Silver's avatar
Debra Silver
Mar 7

shabbat shalom... waiting for that recipe!! Excellent documentation... that wedding video was incredible... but I am not surprised... resilience and humour is our strength...

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