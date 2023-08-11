In this second part of our discussion with Professor Karnit Flug, former Governor of the Bank of Israel (2013-18) and currently Vice President of Research at Israel Democracy Institute and a professor at Hebrew University, we discuss the reaction of Wall Street and others to the passage in the Knesset of the Reasonableness Law on July 24. I spoke with Professor Flug on August 6, after she had an opportunity to assess the initial reactions and speculate as to what may follow. She is hoping that the coalition government not only pauses this very damaging judicial reform but that it totally changes its approach, before it’s too late. Not only is there a serious and negative economic impact but many people are pulling up stakes and leaving Israel or not returning from academic and other positions abroad. Listen up, PM Netanyahu!
E20. The Morning After: Professor Karnit Flug Discusses the Economic Fallout from the Knesset’s Passage of the First Judicial Reform Bill
State of Tel Aviv, Israel Podcast
State of Tel Aviv, and Beyond: the podcast that tells the story. Unfiltered. We work it hard so that you will understand what’s really going down in Israel.State of Tel Aviv, and Beyond: the podcast that tells the story. Unfiltered. We work it hard so that you will understand what’s really going down in Israel.
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