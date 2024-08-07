State of Tel Aviv

State of Tel Aviv

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Cukier Marilyn's avatar
Cukier Marilyn
Aug 7, 2024

Thanks for sharing this piece “early “. I do subscribe to “State of Tel Aviv” as well as “The National Post “. The print edition will be delivered in the morning. But reading this early helps to give me perspective.

Your perspective is always appreciated and keeps me as sane as it is possible to be in the charged times.

Marilyn in Toronto

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MilleTrad
Aug 7, 2024

The world will never forgive international Jewry for allowing six million European Jews to be exterminated by The Third Reich. (Many people pretend to be righteously indignant about Palestinian Arabs' misery--but that posturing is merely a fig leaf, intended to mask their unrelenting Jew-hatred.)

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