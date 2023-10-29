State of Tel Aviv

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Steve Fleischer's avatar
Steve Fleischer
Oct 29, 2023

Yes. It might happen.

But only if we allow it to happen.

Germany happened because ordinary Germans were not concerned enough to speak up for their neighbors.

Anti-semitism is rampant at some universities because staff and faculty encourage it.

Jews have historically been liberal and the worst anti-semitism comes from the left (there aren't many Nazis in the US once we drop FBI informants from their roles).

Jews need to look at who is speaking up for them.

Hint - Conservatives have been the staunchest defenders of Jews.

And American Jews better learn to defend themselves.

That is why we have a Second Amendment.

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Robert Newton's avatar
Robert Newton
Oct 29, 2023

It is happening. Our politicians and institutions are either mute or supporting whatever notion of a suppressed Gaza they have developed. Average Canadians do not have guns or means to protect ourselves. Jewish people have had to avoid known places they meet or congregate. The rhetoric and show of numbers supporting Hamas is choking. The blood lust is there and waiting for something to trigger it. It is terrifying. This hate has to be eliminated and driven from Canada.

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