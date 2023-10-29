1939. 2023. War Against the Jews.
Three weeks have passed since Hamas unleashed a savage attack on Israeli civilians, which sparked virulent antisemitism throughout western Europe and North America.
Millions of people the world over, it seems, are expressing a loathing of Jews unseen, publicly, since the rise of Nazi Germany. And, yes, it is terrifying.
As I write this, at 4pm EST, Israeli television is reporting a breaking story that an airplane landed in Dagestan, in the majority Muslim Republic of Dagestan, 150 km south of Moscow. A mob descended on the airport, creating chaos. They heard that an airplane had arrived from Israel.
Men asked deplaning passengers if they were Jewish or Israeli.
Airport workers rushed as many passengers as they could back onto the plane.
The remaining passengers were then flown to another airport and met the same reception there.
This is live video circulating of these men hunting for Jews in every crevice in the airport. In bathroom stalls. In the engine wheel of the plane.
In Toronto and all over western Europe and North America, there are multiple reports of physical and verbal harassment of Jewish people. Large numbers are choosing to remove the mezzuzot from their outside doors. The mezuzah is traditionally affixed to the door frame of homes where Jewish families reside. For weeks now there have been many reports, confirmed, of men “mapping” such homes. There are also incidents of them approaching homes with mezzuzot and their faces are captured on security cameras.
My late father, a Holocaust survivor, always said: “Don’t tell me it can’t happen again. Because it did happen.”
For decades, I have believed and known, in my bones, that it will happen. In a time and place we least expect it. Like North America.
I am not delusional. Sadly, I am a very rational person and student of history. And no one can afford to look away. Not now.
Several years ago, I had a conversation with a well-known public intellectual. Jewish. New York. The finest pedigree. It was shortly after the murders at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. When I suggested that this was an early warning signal, he dismissed my comment as being unhinged. “Look at the police.” He bellowed. “They are protecting us. This is America.”
State of Tel Aviv is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
But I was paying attention to much more than the police at the Tree of Life. I was seeing the toxicity on university campuses. In important institutions of state. I chose not to look away.
For now, in some places, they are doing their best to protect us. But I fear that law enforcement in many countries are is trained for a society and reality that no longer prevails.
HamasISIS terrorists do not respect western society or our values. We Jews, again, are the focus of virulent hatred that is sweeping the world.
And it will get worse. Much worse.
Yes. It might happen.
But only if we allow it to happen.
Germany happened because ordinary Germans were not concerned enough to speak up for their neighbors.
Anti-semitism is rampant at some universities because staff and faculty encourage it.
Jews have historically been liberal and the worst anti-semitism comes from the left (there aren't many Nazis in the US once we drop FBI informants from their roles).
Jews need to look at who is speaking up for them.
Hint - Conservatives have been the staunchest defenders of Jews.
And American Jews better learn to defend themselves.
That is why we have a Second Amendment.
It is happening. Our politicians and institutions are either mute or supporting whatever notion of a suppressed Gaza they have developed. Average Canadians do not have guns or means to protect ourselves. Jewish people have had to avoid known places they meet or congregate. The rhetoric and show of numbers supporting Hamas is choking. The blood lust is there and waiting for something to trigger it. It is terrifying. This hate has to be eliminated and driven from Canada.