Three weeks have passed since Hamas unleashed a savage attack on Israeli civilians, which sparked virulent antisemitism throughout western Europe and North America.

Millions of people the world over, it seems, are expressing a loathing of Jews unseen, publicly, since the rise of Nazi Germany. And, yes, it is terrifying.

As I write this, at 4pm EST, Israeli television is reporting a breaking story that an airplane landed in Dagestan, in the majority Muslim Republic of Dagestan, 150 km south of Moscow. A mob descended on the airport, creating chaos. They heard that an airplane had arrived from Israel.

Men asked deplaning passengers if they were Jewish or Israeli.

Airport workers rushed as many passengers as they could back onto the plane.

The remaining passengers were then flown to another airport and met the same reception there.

This is live video circulating of these men hunting for Jews in every crevice in the airport. In bathroom stalls. In the engine wheel of the plane.

In Toronto and all over western Europe and North America, there are multiple reports of physical and verbal harassment of Jewish people. Large numbers are choosing to remove the mezzuzot from their outside doors. The mezuzah is traditionally affixed to the door frame of homes where Jewish families reside. For weeks now there have been many reports, confirmed, of men “mapping” such homes. There are also incidents of them approaching homes with mezzuzot and their faces are captured on security cameras.

My late father, a Holocaust survivor, always said: “Don’t tell me it can’t happen again. Because it did happen.”

For decades, I have believed and known, in my bones, that it will happen. In a time and place we least expect it. Like North America.

I am not delusional. Sadly, I am a very rational person and student of history. And no one can afford to look away. Not now.

Several years ago, I had a conversation with a well-known public intellectual. Jewish. New York. The finest pedigree. It was shortly after the murders at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. When I suggested that this was an early warning signal, he dismissed my comment as being unhinged. “Look at the police.” He bellowed. “They are protecting us. This is America.”

But I was paying attention to much more than the police at the Tree of Life. I was seeing the toxicity on university campuses. In important institutions of state. I chose not to look away.

For now, in some places, they are doing their best to protect us. But I fear that law enforcement in many countries are is trained for a society and reality that no longer prevails.

HamasISIS terrorists do not respect western society or our values. We Jews, again, are the focus of virulent hatred that is sweeping the world.

And it will get worse. Much worse.

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